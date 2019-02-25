Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $461,250; Stifel Financial Decreased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 10.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 36,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,817 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.32M, down from 345,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.80M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,113 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.25 million, down from 65,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 15.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson has invested 4.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Company holds 10,900 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Llc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comml Bank Of Stockton invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Llc reported 2.34% stake. Qci Asset accumulated 121,446 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com has 1.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc has invested 3.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 2.28% or 22,407 shares. Markston Limited Liability Co holds 7.67% or 316,834 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,435 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset accumulated 13,268 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 5,480 shares. Impala Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nomura accumulated 104,608 shares. Blackrock accumulated 22.33 million shares. Dana Invest Advsr owns 53,852 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 760 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 32,457 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 466,475 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 2.50 million shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 8,103 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 501,467 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 61,151 shares. Artemis Llp owns 0.2% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 307,615 shares. Cwh accumulated 63,428 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $34.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares to 67,671 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).