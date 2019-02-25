Academy Capital Management Position In Oracle (ORCL) Was Increased; Teleflex (TFX) Holder Solaris Asset Management Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Solaris Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 78.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solaris Asset Management Llc sold 3,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solaris Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.87. About 103,011 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 6,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.50M, up from 352,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 5.50 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon

Another recent and important Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Is Oracle Buying Back Too Much of Its Own Stock? – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 19, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $400.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Co by 18,281 shares to 584,564 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,689 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.1% or 4,976 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,948 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 109,720 shares. 109,382 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Welch Grp Lc invested in 5,282 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,857 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 866 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 8,584 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 40,403 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.84M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.43% or 192.95 million shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 54,554 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 6,350 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dsc LP has 23,565 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $25.22 million activity. SMITH BENSON also sold $2.34M worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Monday, October 8. On Thursday, November 8 RANDLE STUART A sold $663,069 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 2,500 shares. Kennedy Thomas Anthony had sold 20,635 shares worth $5.55M on Wednesday, September 19.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.78 EPS, up 13.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.44 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.83M for 26.07 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.32% EPS growth.