Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Costamare (CMRE) Position; First Merchants (FRME) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Costamare Inc (CMRE) stake by 648.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 86,051 shares as Costamare Inc (CMRE)’s stock declined 24.30%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 99,311 shares with $643,000 value, up from 13,260 last quarter. Costamare Inc now has $589.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 125,526 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 13.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M

First Merchants Corp (FRME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 74 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold their positions in First Merchants Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 34.72 million shares, up from 34.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Merchants Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 55 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 9.46% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation for 811,333 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 217,258 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.66% invested in the company for 1.92 million shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.41% in the stock. First Merchants Corp, a Indiana-based fund reported 182,360 shares.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:KORS) stake by 441,270 shares to 4,085 valued at $281,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 102,520 shares and now owns 315,731 shares. Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costamare had 2 analyst reports since September 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 28 report.

