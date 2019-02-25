Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Palo Capital Boosted Its Position by $4.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Wilen Investment Management Has Cut Standex Intl Cp (SXI) Stake by $405,600; Market Valuation Declined

Palo Capital Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 549.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc bought 23,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,196 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.80 million, up from 4,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video)

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Standex Intl Cp (SXI) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,229 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.76M, down from 88,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Standex Intl Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 42,503 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 29.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90M and $459.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,323 shares to 7,671 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,629 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.56% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jane Street Grp Limited Company accumulated 24,405 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,871 shares. Family Firm accumulated 0.12% or 1,874 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Washington-based Smead Cap Mngmt has invested 3.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alley Co Limited Liability stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wendell David Associate holds 38,204 shares. Aperio Gp Limited stated it has 625,585 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,872 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware reported 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 4,139 shares. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 0.49% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 10.56 million shares or 0.61% more from 10.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 16,484 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 159,894 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 244 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 2,014 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 5,176 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 15,379 shares stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 887 shares. 360,946 are held by Wedge Cap L Lp Nc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 761 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 3,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 34,032 shares. 32,960 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $220,200 activity.