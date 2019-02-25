Ack Asset Management Increases Holding in Forr (FORR); As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stock Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 15.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.35 million, up from 202,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 4.48 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 158.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.89M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 125,070 shares traded or 114.14% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has declined 2.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 09/03/2018 Forrester Research Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold FORR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.58 million shares or 1.58% more from 10.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,900 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 751,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,397 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gp accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 330 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 5,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). 6,860 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Tci Wealth reported 0% stake. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 4,584 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $363.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 26,901 shares to 983,099 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gnty (GNTY) by 36,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,700 shares, and cut its stake in Manh (NASDAQ:MANH).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,032 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $585.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14,577 shares to 290,350 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,250 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.03M shares. Rockland Com has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fjarde Ap invested in 221,788 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bp Plc invested in 0.14% or 97,000 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company stated it has 160,819 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 1.79 million shares. Ims Management invested in 800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 172,880 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 40,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cordasco Network has invested 4.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 35,000 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 23 shares. State Street owns 36.52 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.