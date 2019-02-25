Addison Capital Company Has Trimmed Western Union Company (WU) Holding by $307,078; Stock Value Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted by $2.33 Million Its Holding

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 8.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.45 million, up from 114,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 7,726 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 4.19M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $138.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 36,500 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 1.47 million shares. First Natl owns 128,929 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 33,446 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.05% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.05 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Cwm invested in 776 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested in 297,911 shares. Coastline Communication accumulated 28,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 367,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Boston Prtnrs has 4.57M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 494,828 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 67,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock.