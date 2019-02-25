Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Raytheon Co New (RTN) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Capital Sr Living (CSU) Stake Increased by Steinberg Asset Management Llc

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 107,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 595,350 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62 million, up from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 154,130 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04B, up from 18,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $172.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,743 shares to 26,172 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 61,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,299 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More important recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Tech Stock: Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) vs Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU) – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Coty, Perficient, Evolent Health, The Habit Restaurants, Capital Senior Living, and Quanex Building Products â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Senior Living Appoints Kimberly Lody as President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 6.07% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 168,833 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 312,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Coliseum Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.29M shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 11,194 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,526 are owned by Citigroup. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). First Dallas Securities owns 57,250 shares. 100,173 are owned by Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 297,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 51,602 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 864 shares. 30,500 are held by Bridgeway Management. 10,000 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Co Ltd Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benedict Fin Incorporated reported 22,278 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 1.15 million shares. Bath Savings Tru invested in 2,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 25,632 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs invested in 8,369 shares or 0.8% of the stock. The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marsico Capital Management Lc owns 32,712 shares. Security National Trust Commerce accumulated 510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica Secs holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,592 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Origin Asset Llp has 0.49% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). North Mngmt holds 1.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 30,792 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.2% or 20,162 shares in its portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $534.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA) by 6,731 shares to 37,387 shares, valued at $1.21B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,225 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).