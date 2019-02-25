Adirondack Research & Management Upped Its Holding in Accuray (ARAY) by $430,800; United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Visa (V) Position as Share Price Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 24.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 547,511 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46M, up from 439,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 946,318 shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has declined 22.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 22/05/2018 – Accuray CyberKnife® Customer Achieves Top Score in Multiple Brain Metastases TROG 2018 Treatment Plan Study; 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $414,000, down from 12,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $169,428 activity. On Friday, November 30 Kirkpatrick Andrew J sold $7,332 worth of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) or 1,784 shares. WHITTERS JOSEPH E had bought 25,000 shares worth $117,000 on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 15,839 shares valued at $63,345 was made by LEVINE JOSHUA on Friday, November 30. Chew Jesse also sold $7,819 worth of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $267.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 83,100 shares to 457,919 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 101,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,046 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Drilling Prods Inc (NYSEMKT:SDPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARAY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.64 million shares or 0.17% less from 65.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 5,069 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 19,079 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Partner Invest Management LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 31,513 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 324,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 359,055 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The accumulated 62,016 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 246,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 41,697 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.01% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 769,332 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 35,907 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 8.53M shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,103 shares to 235,796 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 13,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares. Shares for $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.