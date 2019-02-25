Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Reaches $157.19 After 7.00% Down Move; UPM KYMMENE ORDINARY SHARES (UPMKF) Shorts Down By 43.34%

UPM KYMMENE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPMKF) had a decrease of 43.34% in short interest. UPMKF’s SI was 1.27M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 43.34% from 2.25M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 6369 days are for UPM KYMMENE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPMKF)’s short sellers to cover UPMKF’s short positions. It closed at $30.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.19. About 760,487 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $11.46 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $146.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AAP worth $802.06 million less.

Among 13 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 20 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital upgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Monday, January 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $186,066 activity. DIAS FIONA P had sold 1,048 shares worth $186,066 on Friday, November 16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.46 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 27.43 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 6,079 shares. Invesco Ltd has 2.44 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 1.54 million shares. 3,008 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Comerica Natl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 14,062 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 5,186 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 5,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Lc owns 77,314 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation reported 157,461 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,818 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 8,715 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

