Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding by $626,208; Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312,000, down from 7,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 615,194 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 28.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 82,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, down from 292,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.52 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declined 35.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJS) by 124,649 shares to 172,983 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 12,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zeke Cap Ltd reported 2,097 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 320,046 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,055 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 129,417 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 17,000 were accumulated by Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 27,259 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,620 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 437 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 31,903 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma owns 41,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,450 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 97,541 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix by 25,199 shares to 86,549 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 73,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.91 million activity.