Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 5.37M 40.66 35.93M -1.88 0.00 Axovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -669.09% -62.1% -56% Axovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -302.2% -119.2%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Axovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Axovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 9.2%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Axovant Sciences Ltd. has 61.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -6.89% -13.66% -10.19% -21.52% 59.67% 44.92% Axovant Sciences Ltd. -31.49% -39.51% -40.95% -75.25% -75.3% -76.47%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 44.92% stronger performance while Axovant Sciences Ltd. has -76.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-103, a combination of donepezil and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist; and RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.