Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 5.37M 39.33 35.93M -1.88 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 29.48M 32.01 121.09M -2.67 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -669.09% -62.1% -56% Editas Medicine Inc. -410.75% -53.1% -31.1%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -6.89% -13.66% -10.19% -21.52% 59.67% 44.92% Editas Medicine Inc. -6.96% 1.29% -6.69% -19.81% 12.45% -5.66%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.