Agf Investments America Holds Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Oakmont Partners Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 25.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, down from 21,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 3.15 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 43.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 28,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.24 million, up from 65,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 5.20M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $287.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 73,657 shares to 66,100 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,694 shares, and cut its stake in Mindbody Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited invested in 0.05% or 4,849 shares. Welch Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Capital Ltd accumulated 2,828 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5,379 shares. 1St Source State Bank reported 33,549 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Korea Investment owns 1.12M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Communications Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt owns 10,757 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. American Bancorp accumulated 65,254 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 14,331 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 7,547 shares. Gideon Cap holds 0.19% or 4,154 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Ltd holds 0.04% or 130 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.53% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 92,208 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated accumulated 2,400 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $445.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,926 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Notis stated it has 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,816 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,000 shares. Gibson Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,473 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 21,069 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 62,503 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.28 million shares. Villere St Denis J & Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 82,956 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc owns 34,948 shares. Frontier Management owns 28,092 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company owns 46,191 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Invest Advisors Lc has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Investment Communications accumulated 2.03% or 34,715 shares.

