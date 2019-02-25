Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Reaches $181.40 52-Week High; Lennox International (LII) Sentiment Is 1.14

The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) hit a new 52-week high and has $195.91 target or 8.00% above today’s $181.40 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $39.84B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $195.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.19B more. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $181.4. About 142,792 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Lennox International Inc (LII) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 145 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 127 cut down and sold stakes in Lennox International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 26.20 million shares, down from 26.92 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lennox International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 80 New Position: 65.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $8.74 million activity.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 57.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. for 313,928 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 30,746 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Llc has 2.18% invested in the company for 21,750 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 28.51 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $249.15. About 21,030 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (LII) has risen 1.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $3.20 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares were bought by Ghasemi Seifi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,720 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Retirement Of Alabama reported 101,119 shares. New York-based Intll Inc has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Da Davidson And stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arrow Fin stated it has 340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm reported 202,800 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co Inc holds 1.24% or 34,429 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Llc owns 2,800 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,415 shares stake. Capital Innovations has 4,075 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 363,121 were accumulated by Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.84 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 23.7 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

