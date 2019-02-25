Ajo LP Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $24.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Cut Its Position by $2.74 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 8.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 219,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $263.16 million, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 500 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 66.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 44,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,849 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ent Fin Corporation accumulated 76,997 shares. Penobscot Inv reported 50,970 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Griffin Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 59,254 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealthfront holds 46,524 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd owns 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,447 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 200,000 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,527 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 20,026 shares in its portfolio. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 12,273 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.57% or 19.93M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,958 shares.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of stock or 12,024 shares. Spanos Mike sold $2.26M worth of stock. 168,295 shares valued at $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $21.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,900 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $253.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 145,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 5,693 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Andra Ap reported 89,300 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management accumulated 0.68% or 25,805 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 10,278 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 6,773 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.16% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 65,385 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.23M shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peoples Finance has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,349 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 1.61 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $138.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,665 shares to 25,255 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.18 million activity. The insider MONSER EDWARD L sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million.