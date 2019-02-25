Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 1.94M 0.38 5.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 33.2% 28.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36 while its Quick Ratio is 36. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.84% -7.56% 21.55% 17.02% -16.35% -3.81%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.