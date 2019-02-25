Akorn (AKRX) Share Price Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $2.25 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 62.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 187,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,483 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.73M shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 18/05/2018 – Fresenius CEO defends cancelled Akorn deal; 09/04/2018 – AKRX INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action against Akorn, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius/Akorn: hard copy; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn,; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rating On Akorn Inc. Still On Watch Developing; 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) by 2.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 71,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.76 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.21 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

