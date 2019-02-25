Albemarle (ALB) EPS Estimated At $1.46; Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding By $1.02 Million

Analysts expect Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report $1.46 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 8.96% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. ALB’s profit would be $155.05 million giving it 15.27 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Albemarle Corporation’s analysts see 11.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 1.51M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 2.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 2,966 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 143,970 shares with $49.81M value, up from 141,004 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $86.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.13. About 581,808 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’

Among 8 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $394 highest and $300 lowest target. $346.13’s average target is 12.70% above currents $307.13 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Vertical Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 14. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co has 5,209 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7,222 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lifeplan Gp Inc Inc stated it has 1,929 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fidelity Fincl accumulated 31,915 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 70,830 shares. Voya Ltd invested in 166,601 shares. Next Financial Group Inc holds 2,662 shares. Old Point Tru & Fin N A owns 9,405 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Corporation has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mariner Limited Co owns 28,992 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hudock Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,158 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: The Sky Is The Limit – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s what Lockheed plans to do in its new $50M Orlando facility – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SpaceX and ULA win $738.7M in launch contracts for 6 military missions – Orlando Business Journal” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed dips after slight beat, weaker forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s why Lockheed’s Orlando I-Drive area campus may expand â€” and why it should – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 11,768 shares to 29,311 valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 922,581 shares and now owns 25,197 shares. Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was reduced too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. $3.46M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Tanner Bruce L. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock or 7,690 shares. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $946,350 activity. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $301,041 was made by NARWOLD KAREN G on Tuesday, September 4. Tozier Scott had sold 3,343 shares worth $249,221.

Among 10 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle has $120 highest and $81 lowest target. $103.44’s average target is 15.99% above currents $89.18 stock price. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, September 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, December 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Loop Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Citigroup. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 3.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 28.6 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) – A Preview Of Albemarle’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ALB, NAK, HTZ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Livent’s China caution clouds lithium industry outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.