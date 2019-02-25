Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 35.21M -1.77 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 277.72% and an $29.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.13%. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 14.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.01% -15.57% 13.78% 11.07% 43.54% 37.21% Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.