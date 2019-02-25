Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding; North American Management Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.35 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 60.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 847,854 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $139.69 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $183.49. About 17.60M shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 12,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.04M, down from 182,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Saybrook Nc owns 17,138 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Cypress Management has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macroview Inv Management Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 9,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 98,974 were reported by Jlb & Associates. Davis R M Incorporated reported 364,142 shares. 2,190 were reported by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,265 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc accumulated 97,727 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Asset Management Group has invested 2.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd reported 13,700 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northpointe Cap Ltd has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Cincinnati Insurance has 3.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First City Capital has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364. 12,024 shares were sold by Yawman David, worth $1.29M on Tuesday, October 16. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $613.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,800 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

