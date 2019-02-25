Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) Shareholder Orca Investment Management Increased Its Holding; Keating Investment Counselors Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $831,714; Stock Value Declined

Orca Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 94.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orca Investment Management Llc bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,963 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orca Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,448 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.38 million, up from 95,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $33.52 million activity. $5.01M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Roberts Jonathan C. The insider Bisaccia Lisa sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72M. Denton David M had sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02 million on Thursday, November 29. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49 million. On Wednesday, November 14 Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,229 shares. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 9,212 shares to 102,212 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,516 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Epoch Inv Inc reported 192,775 shares. State Street Corporation reported 41.47M shares stake. Schroder Mngmt Grp accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.22% or 9.68M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 131,425 shares. Private Capital Advsrs Inc has 8,775 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 171,262 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% stake. Intact Investment holds 0.4% or 143,400 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 1,365 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 70,544 are held by Comm National Bank & Trust.

