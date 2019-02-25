Allegion PLC (ALLE) to pay $0.27 on Mar 29, 2019; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted By $305,899 Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to pay $0.27 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:ALLE) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Allegion PLC’s current price of $89.70 translates into 0.30% yield. Allegion PLC’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 799,774 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 4.96% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 8.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 27,809 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 345,050 shares with $3.90M value, up from 317,241 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $88.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion had 5 analyst reports since October 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. The firm offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. It also door and window products for commercial spaces, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, and threshold applications, as well as lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent products, and flood barriers for doors; and creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Allegion plc shares while 108 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.87 million shares or 0.67% less from 82.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 132,135 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability owns 5,104 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.09% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moreover, Generation Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.29% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 4.56M shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 43,812 shares. Captrust owns 9,850 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.04% or 3,257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3.51 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 23,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 2.41 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 23,024 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Lc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 74,281 shares. The California-based Montecito Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 591,914 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 19,561 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc reported 79,332 shares stake. Montgomery Investment Inc invested in 0.22% or 46,533 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 205,041 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 11,053 shares. Northside Cap Limited Com owns 38,321 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Northeast invested in 0.05% or 53,967 shares. Washington Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 10 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. General Electric had 17 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 13. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by UBS. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 31.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 225,000 shares worth $2.19 million. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 5,376 shares to 111,949 valued at $9.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 9,199 shares and now owns 23,191 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.