Alliancebernstein LP Increased Its Harsco (HSC) Position; Frontier Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 198,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $118.49M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 830,851 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 65.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 69,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,960 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05M, up from 107,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 1.32 million shares traded or 153.54% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,000 shares to 191,063 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 29,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,432 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HSC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 65.06 million shares or 1.48% less from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested in 0% or 16,915 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management has 712,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 6,801 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Delaware stated it has 4,944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 99,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 269,297 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Strs Ohio holds 43,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 43,834 shares. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 12,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 1.18M shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $62.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,392 shares, and cut its stake in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold MYGN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 31,300 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pinnacle Associates holds 497,331 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,672 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 238 shares. 147,399 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.64M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford owns 0.47% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 9.55 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 29,696 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 88,221 shares.

