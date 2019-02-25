Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo; The Target Price Given is $52; Treehouse Foods (THS) Sentiment Is 1.27

They currently have a $52 TP on Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT). Wells Fargo’s target would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price. This was released in a research note on 25 February.

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 109 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 86 cut down and sold their stock positions in Treehouse Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 59.17 million shares, up from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Treehouse Foods Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 67 Increased: 68 New Position: 41.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 52,431 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) has risen 4.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $191,376 activity.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for 73,037 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 183,400 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The New York-based Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has invested 2.67% in the stock. Harvey Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,000 shares.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) and Encourages THS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies TreeHouse Foods, Moody’s, Choice Hotels International, Gibraltar Industries, Inseego, and Lumber Liquidators with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Delivers Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Above Midpoint of Guidance, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings Per Fully Diluted Share of $2.35 to $2.75 – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 126,718 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 2.91% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliant Energy has $49 highest and $44 lowest target. $46’s average target is 1.52% above currents $45.31 stock price. Alliant Energy had 6 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 21, 2019 : INTU, KHC, BIDU, ED, HPE, SBAC, PBA, BMRN, KEYS, DXCM, ATUS, LNT – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in Store for NiSource (NI) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Utility Stocks to Gain From Fed’s No-Rate-Hike Decision – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kampling retiring from Alliant Energy; Larsen named new CEO, chairman – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within E*TRADE Financial, Alliant Energy, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher, Aspen Technology, and Marin Software â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LNT’s profit will be $85.50 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Com Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 250 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 10,096 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 2.60M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.04% or 184,665 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 4,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.11 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 71,211 are owned by British Columbia Inv Corporation. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 436,572 shares. Legacy Prtnrs Inc has 10,260 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 15,930 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 456 are owned by Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability. Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 1.09M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 167 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $54,748 activity. Shares for $54,748 were bought by Dunie Deborah B..