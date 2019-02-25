Allison Transmission Hldgs (ALSN) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position; Global Eagle Entmt (ENT) Share Value Declined While Abrams Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (ENT) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 477,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.39 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Global Eagle Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 227,559 shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has risen 0.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE 4Q ADJ EBITDA $19.7M, EST. $18.9M; 28/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 08/03/2018 – Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment; 17/05/2018 – Global Eagle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOSH MARKS CEO; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline lndustry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 05/04/2018 – OR Searchlight II TBO-W, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Global Eagle Entertain; 08/03/2018 Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 09/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs Inc (ALSN) by 20.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 28,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.65 million, down from 137,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 477,533 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on April, 1. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.47 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.65 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ENT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 58.67 million shares or 2.51% less from 60.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 25,400 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 471,044 shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 39,018 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 104,377 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,880 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 10,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,037 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). 2.35M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,119 shares or 0% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). 462 are held by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 375 shares.

More notable recent Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Optinose Announces License Agreement – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Optinose Announces Issuance of Four Additional US Patents Covering XHANCE – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The UJA-Federation of New York to Honor Robert Glazer, CEO of ENT an Allergy Associates, LLP at this years Westchester Business and Professional Division Game Changers Luncheon – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Optinose to Highlight Data at the 2019 AAAAI Annual Meeting in San Francisco – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intersect ENT to Report Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ALSN shares while 111 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 122.71 million shares or 5.24% less from 129.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital owns 96,600 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Co has 87,476 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.58% stake. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 7,089 shares. Lazard Asset Llc invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Tudor Et Al has 0.15% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Jennison Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 481,625 shares. Penn Capital Co holds 0.21% or 19,165 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,670 shares. Guggenheim invested in 0.08% or 236,468 shares. Bowling Limited Company holds 80,483 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,600 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 607,125 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 0.01% or 8,853 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd Llc owns 371,380 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) by 15,952 shares to 86,354 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Svcs Inc (NYSE:AHS).

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Running Over The Bears – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Jack Henry & Associates, American Axle & Manufacturing, Terex, CURO Group, Allison Transmission, and MicroStrategy â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.