Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Since Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 95.84M 2.63 10.41M -0.39 0.00 Harris Corporation 6.45B 3.03 864.00M 6.15 23.34

Table 1 highlights Allot Ltd. and Harris Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allot Ltd. and Harris Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. -10.86% 0% 0% Harris Corporation 13.40% 24.4% 7.8%

Dividends

Meanhile, Harris Corporation’s yearly dividend is $2.51 per share and 1.53% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Allot Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allot Ltd. and Harris Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harris Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harris Corporation’s consensus target price is $175.5, while its potential upside is 5.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allot Ltd. and Harris Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 87.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.59% of Allot Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Harris Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -4.02% -5.64% 6.53% 23.89% 19.68% 25.52% Harris Corporation 0.35% -6.3% -11% -6.99% 0.17% 1.27%

For the past year Allot Ltd. was more bullish than Harris Corporation.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats Allot Ltd. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.