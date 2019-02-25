Alps Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $326,803 as Stock Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Cut Its Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $1.13 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 1,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,123 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, up from 5,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.83. About 10.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 16,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.62 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 343,664 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) by 77,410 shares to 113,402 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) by 259,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 961,154 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $33.34 million activity. Byron Michael also sold $2.97 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, September 24. Puri Ajay K had sold 90,831 shares worth $26.28M on Tuesday, October 2. Shares for $858,685 were sold by Shoquist Debora on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. 10,000 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares with value of $581,368 were sold by Korner Lisa J. On Thursday, September 20 MEARS MICHAEL N sold $2.07M worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 30,000 shares. Selvidge Jeff R also sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares.