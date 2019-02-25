Alta Capital Management Has Lowered Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (CBRL) Holding as Stock Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $1.56 Million; Stock Value Declined

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 36.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 47,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,648 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93 million, up from 129,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (CBRL) by 91.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 61,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, down from 66,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $170.57. About 420,641 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 10.11% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,338 shares to 313,345 shares, valued at $69.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CBRL shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gw Henssler Assocs has 1.29% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 96,366 shares. 16,417 are owned by Smith Salley &. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,670 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited owns 317,471 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Albert D Mason accumulated 8,450 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Fort Lp reported 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Scotia Incorporated accumulated 7,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,889 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 51,465 shares. 500 are held by City Holding. Bb&T Secs reported 4,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Gp Inc reported 100 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 10,791 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 983 shares.

