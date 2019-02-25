Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake Upped by Long Pond Capital Lp

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 179,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.19M, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 211,337 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 17,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,380 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91M, down from 99,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 8.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 897,981 shares to 431,094 shares, valued at $25.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK) by 239,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 240,941 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 43,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 22,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare holds 11,110 shares. 10,859 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 368,247 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 564,471 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,785 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 51,652 are owned by Invesco Limited. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 8,285 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Qs Invsts Llc reported 2,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 60,241 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Llc. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Monetary Mgmt Grp, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,651 shares. 1.39M are held by First Advsrs Lp. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 63,031 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested in 0.13% or 34,916 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 11,786 shares. Paw Capital Corporation has 12,000 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Green Square Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 124,637 shares or 1.06% of the stock. The West Virginia-based Security National Tru Comm has invested 0.93% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.19 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 97,018 shares to 135,615 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 38,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).