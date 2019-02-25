Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 205.75M 31.19 105.24M -0.34 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. N/A 308.28 24.97M -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amarin Corporation plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc -51.15% 152.4% -53.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -21.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.71 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 40.2 and 40.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 30.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -7.33% -24.32% 424.53% 379.31% 411.66% 315.96% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.56% -4.54% 1.18% -55.98% 44.06% -24.49%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.