Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 205.75M 30.29 105.24M -0.34 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc -51.15% 152.4% -53.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6%

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc has an average price target of $26, and a 34.72% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.2% and 21.6% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.3% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -7.33% -24.32% 424.53% 379.31% 411.66% 315.96% OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 315.96% stronger performance while OncoCyte Corporation has -66.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.