Amazon (AMZN) Holder Halsey Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Inverness Counsel Position In Servicenow (NOW) Was Upped

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 13.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 20,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.72M, up from 151,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $237.39. About 638,513 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 10.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.60M, down from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1639.6. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 20,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 929 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,263 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp reported 73,755 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 3.64% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 1,363 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,994 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has invested 1.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,500 are held by Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Company New York. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 114,069 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wyndham Destinations: An Undervalued Vacation Ownership Leader – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Exceptional Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Roadie’s New Funding Round Comes With An Orange Twist – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Christian Fromhertz’s ServiceNow Trade (NYSE:NOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $78.03 million activity. 2,031 shares valued at $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Monday, January 14. Donahoe John J sold $2.51 million worth of stock. 15,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $2.50M on Monday, November 26. $649,278 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. On Monday, September 17 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.38M. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,323 shares to 209,310 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 77,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,146 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $62.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. 16,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Why buying Walmart stock over Amazon is a better bet now – MarketWatch” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: 3rd Party Sellers Are Customers Too – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Amazon Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Delivery Robots Put Sidewalks In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), (DWDP) – Earnings Deluge Continues With Mixed Results After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.