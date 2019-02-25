Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ci Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Declined While Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed by $463,008 Its Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.02 million, down from 68,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1635.58. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,024 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $465,000, down from 22,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 4.88 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Murray Michael J had sold 31,000 shares worth $1.15 million on Friday, December 7. Shares for $59,281 were sold by Allen Barbara K on Tuesday, January 29. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of stock. ANDERSON BRADLEY S had sold 10,000 shares worth $344,006 on Friday, December 28. 12,892 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $486,142 were sold by WHEAT BILL W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bb&T reported 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Avalon Advisors Ltd has invested 0.25% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 309,974 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,737 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 23,087 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc owns 272,707 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com accumulated 1.4% or 55,861 shares. 974 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. American Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Country Club Trust Company Na owns 10,843 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com owns 7,777 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hbk LP holds 19,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 131 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $549.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 21,642 shares to 97,868 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. On Friday, November 2 STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. 181 shares valued at $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of stock or 2,055 shares. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M.

