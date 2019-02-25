Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stelac Advisory Services Upped Its Position by $2.75 Million as Shares Declined; As Dollar Tree (Put) (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Gruss Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $44.55 Million

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 977,000 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Stelac Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 165.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc bought 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1633.23. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million worth of stock. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $1.85 million on Tuesday, November 20. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $341.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,912 shares to 2,286 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,822 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35 billion and $714.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 1.07M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

