Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 22.42 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 318.86M 0.28 44.51M -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Technical Institute Inc. -13.96% -26.3% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Universal Technical Institute Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.01% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares and 72.7% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares. Insiders held 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 11.65% 20.24% -3.1% 38.46% 48.5% 69.71% Universal Technical Institute Inc. -2.48% 17.16% 17.16% 2.95% 21.71% 30.83%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Summary

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.