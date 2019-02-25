Amc Networks (AMCX) Position Upped by Kynikos Associates Lp; Sparton Com (SPA) Position Increased by Gabelli Securities Inc

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 567,561 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Sparton Corp Com (SPA) by 35.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 65,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,531 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.64M, up from 186,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Sparton Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.50M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. It is down 42.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPA News: 09/05/2018 – Sparton Believes It Will Be Able to Restructure Long-Term Debt to Provide for Sufficient Liquidity for Anticipated Needs for Next 12 Mos; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS REDUCED FROM $125 MLN TO $120 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Work Program Approved for Yao Wan Vanadium Project, Shaanxi Province China; 05/03/2018 – DOJ: ULTRA ELECTRONICS ABANDONS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SPARTON; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014; 15/05/2018 – Sparton Corporation Introduces a New 24″ Rugged 4k Military LCD Display; 09/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.92% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – Sparton Resources Inc. Private Placement Financing; 09/05/2018 – Sparton 3Q EPS 6c

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,700 shares to 542,987 shares, valued at $46.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc Com Class A by 12,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,509 shares, and cut its stake in Industrea Acquisition Corp Wt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold SPA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin owns 113,503 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company reported 88,580 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 93,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 1,600 shares. D E Shaw And Communication invested in 0% or 140,931 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,736 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 26,531 shares. Vanguard reported 486,475 shares stake. Cannell Cap Lc holds 2.12% or 553,788 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc holds 124,501 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Com reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli And Co Investment Advisers has 0.36% invested in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 21,399 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 11,165 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA).

More notable recent Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eni: Fourth Quarter Results Show Growth Story Continuing – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hamilton, BSB Bancorp, Tribune Media, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eni Seeks Upstream And Downstream Growth After Banner 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eni starts construction of second Sardinia solar plant – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ENI declares EUR 0.83 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.