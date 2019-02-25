Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $464,904 as Market Value Declined; Hexavest Decreased Stake in Nasdaq En (NDAQ) as Valuation Declined

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc En (NDAQ) by 9.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 22,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.71 million, down from 240,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc En for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 94,085 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – lBlTx Software Launches Crypto Currency Exchange Software for Financial Service Providers; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 09/03/2018 – Recovery complete: Nasdaq hits record high; 29/05/2018 – Local Fans Welcome Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza’s Newest Location to California’s Central Coast; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq vice chairman: Here’s the ‘two-pronged policy approach’ the US needs to stay competitive; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – Alternet Systems Lithium IP Joins Defense Innovation Contracting & Finance Summit; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 03/05/2018 – REPEAT: Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Results

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 100.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 7,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,074 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $929,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 31,294 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $371.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,730 shares to 2,764 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,860 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.35 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $224,850 were sold by Wedenborn Lars on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $129,940 were sold by DENNISON ANN M on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Burney holds 0.05% or 8,932 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 13.83 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru has 0.13% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 7,285 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 3,466 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 177,727 shares. Investor reported 19.39M shares. Ledyard Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,705 shares. Stanley owns 0.25% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 11,849 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 5,641 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees stated it has 3,458 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 1,181 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc C En (NYSE:GG) by 85,091 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk En (NYSE:TD) by 44,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA).

