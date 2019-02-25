Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Apr 19, 2019; Ariel Investments Trimmed By $11.32 Million Its Team (TISI) Holding

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to pay $0.29 on Apr 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Amdocs Ltd’s current price of $56.83 translates into 0.50% yield. Amdocs Ltd’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Nov 8, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 773,019 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Team Inc. (TISI) stake by 23.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 514,485 shares as Team Inc. (TISI)’s stock declined 26.24%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $37.45 million value, down from 2.18M last quarter. Team Inc. now has $469.74M valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 328,071 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has risen 17.80% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 22,611 shares to 1.02M valued at $141.59 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 72,350 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 33.84 million shares or 3.48% less from 35.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 2,411 shares. 9,833 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Skylands Lc reported 12,300 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,743 shares. Sei Invests Commerce reported 271,902 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 567 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,022 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 196,616 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). 331,943 are owned by Schwab Charles Investment Management. Pacific Invest Mgmt reported 212,029 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 15,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco has 0.01% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,499 activity. $49,499 worth of stock was sold by Bouchard Andre C on Friday, December 7.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 118.60% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.43 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.

