Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $3.21 Million as Share Value Rose; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 952.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,567 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $128.84 lastly. It is down 136.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 53.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 73,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.14 million, down from 136,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 365,101 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold AMED shares while 65 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 28.91 million shares or 0.67% less from 29.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cim Ltd has 0.09% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Pier Lc invested in 72,210 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 17,782 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,090 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 19,754 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 13,199 shares. Jennison Ltd accumulated 6,282 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 2,871 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.06% or 25,497 shares. Sabal Tru has 6,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1.06M shares. Financial Professionals owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 71,182 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $3.76 million activity. 398 shares were sold by Pearce David B., worth $47,462. Kemmerly David L also sold $772,653 worth of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Wednesday, November 7. North Michael Paul sold $1.01 million worth of stock. $416,984 worth of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was sold by NETTERVILLE JAKE L on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMEDISYS: Likely Winner, Regardless Of Obamacare’s Fate – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long-Term Trends To Drive Growth For Amedisys – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within International Business Machines, Trex, ForeScout Technologies, Red Hat, Amedisys, and Atrion â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Merit Medical, Pinnacle West, Amedysis, Southwest Airlines and Royal Caribbean – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 855,617 shares to 4,259 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 64,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,298 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 162,277 shares to 879,281 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.12 million for 7.28 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Howe Rusling reported 34 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 57,198 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Sprott Inc invested in 60,500 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 129,347 shares. Shelton Management owns 5,494 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blair William And Il stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 26,122 were accumulated by Verition Fund Lc. Visionary Asset owns 6,255 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Janney Lc stated it has 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 1.7% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 93,550 shares.

More recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Novartis AG, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Williams-Sonoma, Magna International, YRC Worldwide, and Delek Logistics Partners â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Walmartâ€™s Latest Move Could Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond – Yahoo Finance” on February 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.