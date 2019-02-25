Ameren (AEE) Reaches $71.73 52-Week High; Southcross Energy Partners L.P. (SXE) Shorts Decreased By 49.9%

Southcross Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXE) had a decrease of 49.9% in short interest. SXE’s SI was 96,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 49.9% from 192,000 shares previously. With 99,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Southcross Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXE)’s short sellers to cover SXE’s short positions. The SI to Southcross Energy Partners L.P.’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3485. About 7,913 shares traded. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) has declined 74.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.16% the S&P500. Some Historical SXE News: 15/03/2018 Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Availability of the 2017 K-1 Tax Package; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $15.1M; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southcross Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXE); 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Loss $16.8M; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Processed Gas Volumes Averaged 234 MMcf/d; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy Had Total Outstanding Debt of $530M at March 31

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $78.19 target or 9.00% above today’s $71.73 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.54B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $78.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.58 billion more. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 158,904 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 12.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Among 5 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ameren had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Thursday, November 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 19. The company was maintained on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 146 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 170.93 million shares or 2.72% more from 166.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Llc holds 13,580 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 359 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 6,584 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners Inc holds 2.56 million shares. Heritage Wealth has 410 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested 0.3% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 5,245 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability owns 8,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.45% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc reported 5,178 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 14,063 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.24 million activity. MOEHN MICHAEL L sold $552,000 worth of stock. NELSON GREGORY L also sold $690,000 worth of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shares.

More important recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Buy Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.64 million. The firm also offers natural gas liquid fractionation and transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

More notable recent Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Terminates Merger with American Midstream Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Discounted Backdoor Into An 18% Yield – Buyout Should Close Very Soon – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2018. More interesting news about Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southcross Energy: A Fixer Upper MLP In A Great Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 45.48% less from 1.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Css Ltd Co Il accumulated 0% or 24,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com accumulated 0% or 118,398 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gp has 1,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). 102 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Stifel Corporation invested 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0% or 26,034 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,281 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 123,500 shares.