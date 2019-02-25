American Century Companies Lifted Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $2.83 Million; Valuation Declined; As Abb LTD (ABB) Market Value Declined, Beddow Capital Management Raised by $1.56 Million Its Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 22.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 67,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,150 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.75M, up from 302,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.07 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 1.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 7,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $163.82 million, up from 438,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $304.17. About 151,130 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Limited Co stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management holds 731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.23% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 242,717 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 234,527 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associate Limited has 0.72% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,085 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc holds 36,272 shares. Wealthtrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 4,787 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Azimuth Capital holds 28,281 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 6,737 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 37 selling transactions for $31.49 million activity. The insider Stapley Marc sold 1,000 shares worth $329,695. OSTADAN OMEAD sold $197,541 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, November 23. Ronaghi Mostafa also sold $3.12M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $977,460 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Shares for $419,764 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. 1,091 shares were sold by Van Oene Mark, worth $386,410 on Tuesday, September 4.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $102.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 117,300 shares to 439,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 823,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,005 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $225.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB) by 36,225 shares to 533,200 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,912 shares, and cut its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF).

