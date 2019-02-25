American Express Co (AXP) Holder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Stake by $2.39 Million as Market Value Declined; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Boosted Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $380,772

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 44.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 22,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, down from 50,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 853,539 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,289 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39 million, up from 126,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 3,500 shares. Nordea Inv reported 2.46M shares. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 299 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 386,000 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Us Bancorp De reported 0.14% stake. Vanguard Inc holds 0.21% or 49.87 million shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,076 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 27,076 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 9.53 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 0.51% or 17,156 shares. 3,393 are owned by Symphony Asset Ltd. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 195,121 were reported by Asset.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.34 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Squeri Stephen J on Friday, February 1. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold 9,000 shares worth $960,959.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $534.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 30,191 shares to 52,701 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,133 shares to 107,233 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,796 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).