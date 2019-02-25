American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Declined While Wbi Investments Lowered Its Position by $966,084; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increases Holding in Moody’s (MCO)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.48M, up from 495,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 862,309 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coveris’ B3 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Proposes Changing Its Treatment Of Leases In Response To New Iasb And Fasb Accounting Requirements; 30/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKET COUNTRIES SEEN GROWING 5.2% IN ’18,’19: MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa3 Rating To Sigma’s Global Notes; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Says That Kbs’ Incremental Term Loan Is Credit Neutral, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CARECENTRIX’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – MAURITIAN BANKS’ OPERATING CONDITIONS STABLE, MOODY’S SAYS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical To A2; Places Ratings On Review For Further Downgrade; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 34.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 9,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, down from 26,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies TreeHouse Foods, Moody’s, Choice Hotels International, Gibraltar Industries, Inseego, and Lumber Liquidators with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” published on January 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Credit Where Credit Is Due – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Boring Company With Exciting Returns – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ativo Management Ltd Com owns 17,328 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP has invested 0.27% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Altarock Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 14.85% or 966,907 shares. 41,564 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc. Blackrock Inc invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Suntrust Banks reported 20,117 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 115,965 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,284 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Csat Advisory LP reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 286,294 shares. Davis Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 41,217 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 126,298 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,449 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 322,382 shares to 868,305 shares, valued at $142.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 66,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,180 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 386,552 shares to 439,676 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 942,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,120 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More news for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” and published on January 26, 2019 is yet another important article.