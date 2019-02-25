American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Mittleman Brothers Stake In Kb Financial Group (KB) Was Boosted

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 36.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $703,000, down from 10,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 1.48 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80 million, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 92,274 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $217.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 54,276 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $18.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on February 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Terrain in Castle Rock – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Pitney Bowes, Zoetis, Rent-A-Center, Live Nation Entertainment, Everbridge, and KB Home â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home reports pricing on $400M of notes offerings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $641.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212 shares to 18,778 shares, valued at $37.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 5,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).