Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 36.04 340.12M -1.89 0.00 Shire plc N/A 0.00 N/A 7.94 21.44

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Shire plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Shire plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43% Shire plc 0.00% 13% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.49 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Shire plc has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shire plc are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Shire plc.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.35 per share with a dividend yield of 0.2% for Shire plc. No dividend is paid out by Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Shire plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Shire plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 37.43%. Competitively the average price target of Shire plc is $196, which is potential 9.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Shire plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.9% of Shire plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Shire plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27% Shire plc -3.11% -5.99% 1.27% 6.01% 18.67% 9.67%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Shire plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Shire plc beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE and ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand Disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for hereditary angioedema; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for Fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company marketed products also comprise of VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of LIALDA/MEZAVANT for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE to treat short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA to treat dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distribution centers, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences; Symphogen; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Coherus Biosciences, Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group. Shire plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.