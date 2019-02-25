AMLT (AMLT) moved up to $0.017548264 during a day

It was good day for AMLT (AMLT), as it jumped by $0.00762968 or 76.92%, touching $0.017548264. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that AMLT (AMLT) is looking for the $0.0193030904 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0413316637642255. The highest price was $0.017548264 and lowest of $0.009918584 for February 24-25. The open was $0.009918584. It last traded at Liquid exchange.

For a month, AMLT (AMLT) tokens went up 95.18% from $0.008991 for coin. For 100 days AMLT is up 3,401.25% from $0.0005012. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. AMLT (AMLT) has 400.00 million coins mined with the market cap $7.02 million. It has 400.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/11/2017. The Crypto AMLT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD.

The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism.