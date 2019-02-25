Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; Antipodean Advisors Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 76.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 179,000 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 54,000 shares with $4.26M value, down from 233,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 523,308 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $0.11 EPS on March, 11.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. AMPH’s profit would be $5.07 million giving it 54.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 29,856 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 20.09% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $60.4M; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMPH); 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 2.33% more from 19.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. 35,325 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 102,832 shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.06% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Aperio Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 0% or 115,806 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 11,600 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 61,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). 15,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 37,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) or 233,864 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 47,712 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 25,375 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 41,424 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 21,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 725,000 were accumulated by Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership. Westpac Bk Corp holds 205,748 shares. Thompson Davis & Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). American Ins Tx holds 0.64% or 165,120 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 22,200 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 4,572 shares. Bell Comml Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 3,721 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 16,388 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 11 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. Bank of America maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 183.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $58.02 million activity. Shares for $2.87 million were sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER. $184,730 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by WYZGA MICHAEL S on Tuesday, August 28. Conroy Kevin T had sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74M on Thursday, January 24. COWARD D SCOTT had sold 1,581 shares worth $99,214 on Wednesday, January 2. $7.17 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas.