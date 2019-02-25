Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.67M -0.23 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -489.2% 381% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.13 beta means Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.08 per share with a dividend yield of 1.09% for Global Cord Blood Corporation. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.28% -0.37% 1.43% -71.67% -66.29% -86.91% Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).