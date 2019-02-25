Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to pay $0.30 on Mar 27, 2019; Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (SSL) Shorts Increased By 8.5%

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Mar 27, 2019. (NYSE:APC) shareholders before Mar 12, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s current price of $43.69 translates into 0.69% yield. Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Mar 13, 2019 as record date. Feb 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 4.99 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL) had an increase of 8.5% in short interest. SSL’s SI was 1.46 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 8.5% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 271,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SSL)’s short sellers to cover SSL’s short positions. The SI to Sasol LTD. American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.26%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 153,383 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 5.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY TO MANAGE SASOL COMMS, SECURITY SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – SASOL PLANNING ON CRUDE OIL AT $60 A BARREL ON LONG-TERM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By The Company Secretary Of Sasol And A Director Of Major Subsidiaries Of Sasol; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Extension Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Is Capable Of Being Exercised

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $21.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. It has a 36.41 P/E ratio. The firm explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

Among 7 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. On Sunday, November 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 24. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4.

