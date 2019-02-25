Analysts at BMO Capital Reiterated their Hold rating for US Ecology (ECOL) with $64 Target; Aramark Holdings Has 1.28 Sentiment

Aramark Holdings Corp (ARMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.31, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 140 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 109 trimmed and sold positions in Aramark Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 236.66 million shares, up from 232.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aramark Holdings Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 90 Increased: 89 New Position: 51.

BMO Capital have a $64 target price per share on the stock. The target price per share suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)‘s current price. This rating was disclosed to clients in analysts note on Monday, 25 February.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 11.2% of its portfolio in Aramark for 635,650 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 8.85 million shares or 6.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has 2.79% invested in the company for 13.94 million shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Partners Llc has invested 2.75% in the stock. Maplelane Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 0.39% more from 18.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,272 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 78,020 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 3,500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 5,058 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 1,567 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 320 shares. 48,980 are owned by Invesco Limited. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 500 shares. 15,180 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Swiss Bancorp has 38,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 38,668 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.1% or 224,644 shares.

